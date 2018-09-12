The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

DMA's have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.

The trio will perform at the O2 Forum Kentish Town as part of the nine-date run.

They'll head to the London venue on December 16.

It'll be in support of their second studio album For Now.

(Image: McLean Stephenson)

Released back in April the album features singles Dawning, In The Air and Break Me.

Their upcoming tour sees them head to the likes of Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.

Find out below how to get tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for all tour dates are available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 14.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £20.07, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

December 5 - Bristol, Anson Rooms

December 6 - Portsmouth, Pyramid Centre

December 9 - Glasgow, Barrowland

December 10 - Leeds, O2 Academy

December 12 - Leicester, O2 Academy

December 13 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

December 15 - Hull, Asylum

December 16 - Sheffield, O2 Academy

December 17 - London, O2 Forum

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!