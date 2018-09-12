DMA's have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.
The trio will perform at the O2 Forum Kentish Town as part of the nine-date run.
They'll head to the London venue on December 16.
It'll be in support of their second studio album For Now.
Released back in April the album features singles Dawning, In The Air and Break Me.
Their upcoming tour sees them head to the likes of Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.
Find out below how to get tickets.
Where can I buy tickets?
Tickets for all tour dates are available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 14.
How much are tickets?
They're priced at £20.07, plus a booking fee.
What are the tour dates?
December 5 - Bristol, Anson Rooms
December 6 - Portsmouth, Pyramid Centre
December 9 - Glasgow, Barrowland
December 10 - Leeds, O2 Academy
December 12 - Leicester, O2 Academy
December 13 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse
December 15 - Hull, Asylum
December 16 - Sheffield, O2 Academy
December 17 - London, O2 Forum
