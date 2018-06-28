The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

DJ Jazzy Jeff has announced he's bringing his House Party show to the UK.

He'll headline London's Electric Brixton on Friday October 12.

It will be his biggest solo show to date in the UK and will see him play classics including Summertime and Ring My Bell.

Perhaps best known for his role in Fresh Prince of Bell Air, the west Philly born and raised Hip Hop pioneer has won three Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two NAACP Awards, two Soul Train Music Awards and an MTV Music Award.

Since 1983 he's collaborated with Will Smith aka The Fresh Prince on six studio albums and two greatest hits LPs.

The pair more recently performed a huge UK summer show in Blackpool and teamed up on The Graham Norton Show in 2012 to perform the Fresh Prince theme tune which went viral with 56 million YouTube views alone.

This upcoming event is strictly ages 18 and over.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketweb here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday June 29.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £10-£20, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!