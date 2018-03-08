Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dita Von Teese has announced details of a European tour 'The Art of Teese' for 2018.

The burlesque icon will perform at London's Palladium on October 26-27. It marks her only UK shows on the tour.

She'll bring her critically acclaimed show to Europe for the first time ever. She told her two million followers: "I've been dreaming of bringing my full revue to Europe for over a decade, and thanks to my diligent team and our promoters that believe in burlesque, it’s finally happening!"

Other dates include Paris, Lyon, Geneva and Antwerp with 'more to come'.

Often dubbed 'Queen of Burlesque', she began performing in 1992 under the pseudonym using props and characters, which were influenced by the 1930s and 40s films and musicals. Her work has since helped popularize the revival of Neo-Burlesque

She's also starred in music videos for the likes of Green Day, Marilyn Manson and Thirty Seconds to Mars, as well as launching her own clothing line and appearing in Vanity Fair, Vogue and Elle.

The performer also has plenty of celebrity fans including RuPaul who's said: "Dita is the true definition of glamour."

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday March 9.

How much are they?

They're priced between £34.90-£76.90.

A VIP upgrade is also available for £189.50, which includes a meet and greet with the star.

What's the seating plan?

