Dita Von Teese has announced extra UK dates as part of her 2018 European tour.

She will now perform at the London Palladium on November 12-13. The news comes after the three originally announced dates sold out.

The burlesque icon announced the news on social media saying: "Due to overwhelming demand, we are able to add more dates for our Art of the Teese tour! We are working diligently to bring the tour to more cities, so stay tuned."

She also added that there will be 'more announcements', but she's had some issues with booking venues.

She told her two million followers: "We know it’s not ideal to roll out dates slowly, but it’s not been easy to convince the powers that be in showbiz that burlesque has the audience we know it has, so now that the response to our first shows has been so big, other cities are willing to host the show."

As well as the London shows, she will now also perform in Manchester later this year as part of the Art of Teese Tour.



Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Wednesday March 21.

How much are they?

They're priced between £34.90-£76.90.

A VIP upgrade is also available for £189.50, which includes a meet and greet with the star.

What's the seating plan?

(Image: London Palladium/LondonTheatres.co.uk)

What are the tour dates?

(The new dates in bold)

Thursday October 25 - London Palladium

Friday October 26 - London Palladium

Saturday October 27 - London Palladium

Monday October 29 - Manchester O2 Apollo

Monday November 12 - London Palladium

Tuesday November 13 - London Palladium

