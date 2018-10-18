The video will start in 8 Cancel

Disturbed have announced a headline UK tour for 2019.

The group will perform three dates including London's Alexandra Palace.

They'll kick off the tour at the iconic venue on May 11.

The tour is in support of their upcoming seventh studio album Evolution.

It marks their first release in three years and features lead single Are You Ready, which reached number one on the US rock chart.

The album also includes tributes to heavy metal musicians Chester Bennington of Linkin Park and Vinnie Paul of Pantera, with whom Disturbed were friends and toured with over the years.

Other dates take place at Manchester's O2 Apollo and Glasgow's O2 Academy.

Find out below how to get tickets, prices and more.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 26.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £39.50, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

May 11 - London, Alexandra Palace

May 13 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

May 14 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

