Dido has announced details of her first UK and Ireland tour in 15 years.

The singer-songwriter will play four dates in 2019 including the London Roundhouse on May 30.

It'll be in support of her fifth studio album Still On My Mind, due for release on March 8.

The album will be her first in six years following 2013's Girl Who Got Away.

She's perhaps best known for her first two albums No Angel and Life for Rent which are two of the biggest selling albums of all time in the UK.

Both reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and have since been certified multi-platinum.

They feature hit singles including Here With Me, Thank You and White Flag, which was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Her tour sees her head to Glasgow, Dublin and Manchester next May.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 16.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £45 plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

May 26 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

May 27 - Dublin, Olympia Theatre

May 29 - Manchester, Albert Hall

May 30 - London, Roundhouse

