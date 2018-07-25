The video will start in 8 Cancel

A full orchestra will play live renditions of songs by one of the greatest bands of all time.

Destiny's Child's classic hits will be reworked by a 16-piece orchestra at London's XOYO.

On Saturday, September 1 you'll get the chance to hear the likes of Say My Name and Survivor in a whole new way.

Since their 1997 debut, the girl group have sold an incredible 60 million records worldwide and received 14 Grammy Award nominations.

They've produced anthems including Lose My Breath, Bootylicious - which was entered into the Oxford English Dictionary as a result - and Independent Women.

Although they officially disbanded in 2006 the group's lasting legacy is apparent on new artist's style and sound, plus their reunion at the Superbowl and more recently Coachella truly broke the internet.

Guests are told that they can expect confetti, inflatable's and live visuals at the upcoming show.

Find out below how to get your hands on tickets.

Here's how to get tickets

They're now available from See Tickets here.

Tickets are priced at £16.50, plus a booking fee.

