Dermot Kennedy has announced a headline UK tour for 2019.

The artist will play his biggest shows to date including O2 Brixton Academy.

He'll head to the London venue on May 8.

He recently released new track Power Over Me, which saw him work with Toronto producer Koz who's collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and Dua Lipa.

It follows up his EP 'Doves & Ravens' released in 2017, and is expected to feature on a follow-up EP.

This month he's currently on a sold-out run across the UK including two dates at Electric Brixton as part of the Keep the Evenings Long Tour.

His 2019 tour sees him head to Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 19.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £20, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

May 6 - Bristol, O2 Academy

May 7 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

May 8 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

May 10 - Glasgow, SWG3

May 11 - Manchester, Albert Hall

