Demi Lovato recently announced details of her first ever headline UK tour.

The popstar will head to the UK this summer for four shows including the O2 Arena on June 10. She will also perform at Birmingham Arena, Glasgow SSE Hydro and Manchester Arena.

They are part of the Tell Me You Love Me World Tour which kicks off in the US this month, alongside DJ Khaled and Kehlani.

The shows will be in support of Demi's sixth studio album also entitled Tell Me You Love Me. Released in September 2017 the LP received positive reviews and reached the top five in the UK and US.

It features hit single Sorry Not Sorry, which has since been certified platinum and secured an MTV VMA nomination.

Find out how to get tickets for Demi's 2018 UK tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here, Live Nation here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be released from 9am on Friday February 16.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £44.85- £52.85, plus a booking fee. Meanwhile a number of platinum seated tickets are also available from £56.20-£101.20.

What are the tour dates?

June 10 - London, O2 Arena

June 12 - Birmingham Arena

June 13 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

June 16 - Manchester Arena

