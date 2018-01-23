Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Def Leppard are taking their upcoming Hysteria Tour across the UK and Ireland in 2018.

The legendary rock band will perform nine shows including a date at the O2 Arena on December 6. It will see them perform their acclaimed 1987 album Hysteria in full.

The news of the tour comes 21 years after the release of the original LP, which went on to reach number one on the UK and US albums charts. The album sold 25 million copies worldwide and has become Def Leppard's best selling album.

The Sheffield-based rock group will also play a hometown show at Fly DSA Arena on December 14. They will be joined by support act Cheap Trick, who will be celebrating their acclaimed self-titled debut album.

Meanwhile Def Leppard's full back catalogue has been released onto streaming and download platforms for the first time ever.

When is the presale?

Tickets go on presale sale at 9am on Wednesday, January 24.

Where can I buy presale tickets?

Sign in to your O2 priority account here, then click through to the Def Leppard page for 9am where you'll choose your preferred city and date and be taken to the event page on Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £44.95-£65.15 for seated, whilst standing tickets are £65.15.

What are the tour dates?

Dec 1 - Dublin (3 Arena)

Dec 2 - Belfast (SSE Arena)

Dec 4 - Cardiff (Motorpoint Arena)

Dec 6 - London (O2 Arena)

Dec 8 - Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena)

Dec 9 - Newcastle (Metro Radio Arena)

Dec 11 - Glasgow (SSE Hydro Arena)

Dec 12 - Manchester (Manchester Arena)

Dec 14 - Sheffield (Fly DSA Arena)

Dec 15 - Liverpool (Echo Arena)

Dec 17 - Birmingham (Arena Birmingham)

