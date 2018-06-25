The video will start in 8 Cancel

Deaf Havana have announced a one-off headline show.

The band will head to London's O2 Brixton Academy on December 7.

It currently marks their only UK show scheduled for the year, following their War Child set back in February.

(Image: James Wolf)

They recently released new singles 'Sinner' and 'Hell' lifted off their upcoming fifth studio album Rituals.

It follows up their previous effort, released just a year ago All These Countless Nights.

The album became their most commercially successful, reaching the top five on the UK Albums Chart.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday June 29.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 10am on Wednesday June 22 at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £23.75, plus a booking fee.

