David Gray has announced details of the Gold In A Brass Age Tour for 2019.

The singer-songwriter will perform dates across the UK including a headline London date.

He'll perform at the Royal Festival Hall on March 17.

It'll be in support of his upcoming 11th studio album of the same name, due for release on March 8.

He announced the news of the tour and album on Twitter saying: "Announcing the brand new album Gold In A Brass Age, new songs unfurling over the coming months."

Fans can expect to hear the first track lifted from his first album in four years over the next month.

Since his debut Gray has become one of the biggest selling British artists of all time, partly thanks to his breakthrough album White Ladder.

After being re-released in 2000 his fourth studio album went on to sell more than three million copies in the UK alone, spend at least 175 weeks in the UK Albums Chart and feature hit singles Babylon and This Year's Love.

His tour kicks off in Cardiff on March 15 visiting 13 cities and finishes up in Glasgow on March 31.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 9.

Is there a presale?

Yes if fans preorder his upcoming album by Sunday November 5 they'll receive access to a ticket presale. Go to the official website here.

What are the tour dates?

March 15 - Cardiff, St David's Hall

March 16 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

March 17 - London, Royal Festival Hall

March 19 - Brighton, Dome

March 20 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

March 22 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

March 23 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

March 24 - Gateshead, Sage

March 26 - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

March 27 - Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

March 29 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

March 30 - York, Barbican

March 31 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

