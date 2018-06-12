The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Byrne has announced details of a headline UK arena tour.

The musician will perform at London's O2 Arena on October 29.

It will be in support of his 2018 album American Utopia.

His eleventh solo studio album overall, it was released back in March and marked his first in 14 years.

As well as his solo projects he's released collaborative albums with St Vincent, Norman Cook and Brian Eno.

Byrne is perhaps best known as the frontman of Talking Heads, pioneers of the new wave movement.

Since his time in the band he's received Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He is currently performing at venues across the UK as part of the American Utopia Tour. This includes a London Eventim Apollo show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday June 16.

How much are they?

They're priced at £XX-£XX , plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

October 21 - Leeds, first direct arena

October 22 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

October 26 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

October 27 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

October 29 - London, O2 Arena

October 30 - Brighton Centre

November 1 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

November 2 - Manchester Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!