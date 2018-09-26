Legendary artist David Bowie will be celebrated at a new show 'Live On Mars'.
His music, artistry, style and showmanship will be showcased during the full live set.
The tour kicks off at London's Cadogan Hall for two nights on October 23-24.
Featuring the vocals and uncanny likeness of singer and lifelong Bowie fan Alex Thomas, with a hand picked world-class band, they'll cover the Bowie back-catalogue from Space Oddity to Let’s Dance and everything in between.
The extensive tour visits the likes of Guildford, Manchester, Brighton, Birmingham and Edinburgh.
Find out how to get tickets below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They're now available from Ticketmaster here.
How much are tickets?
They're priced between £32-£43, plus a booking fee.
What are the tour dates?
23 October - London, Cadogan Hall
24 October - London, Cadogan Hall
5 November - Norwich, Theatre Royal
12 November - Northampton, Derngate
13 November - Guildford, G Live
14 November - Bath, Komedia
18 November - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
19 November - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
20 November - Yeovil, Octagon
22 November - Brighton, Komedia
23 November - Buxton, Opera House
26 November - Dorking, Halls
27 November - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
30 November - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
1 December- Leeds, Adam Riley Theatre
2 December - Edinburgh, Queen's Hall
4 December - Gateshead, The Sage
5 December - Dundee, Caird Hall
7 December - Birmingham, Town Hall
