Legendary artist David Bowie will be celebrated at a new show 'Live On Mars'.

His music, artistry, style and showmanship will be showcased during the full live set.

The tour kicks off at London's Cadogan Hall for two nights on October 23-24.

Featuring the vocals and uncanny likeness of singer and lifelong Bowie fan Alex Thomas, with a hand picked world-class band, they'll cover the Bowie back-catalogue from Space Oddity to Let’s Dance and everything in between.

The extensive tour visits the likes of Guildford, Manchester, Brighton, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £32-£43, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

23 October - London, Cadogan Hall

24 October - London, Cadogan Hall

5 November - Norwich, Theatre Royal

12 November - Northampton, Derngate

13 November - Guildford, G Live

14 November - Bath, Komedia

18 November - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

19 November - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

20 November - Yeovil, Octagon

22 November - Brighton, Komedia

23 November - Buxton, Opera House

26 November - Dorking, Halls

27 November - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

30 November - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

1 December- Leeds, Adam Riley Theatre

2 December - Edinburgh, Queen's Hall

4 December - Gateshead, The Sage

5 December - Dundee, Caird Hall

7 December - Birmingham, Town Hall

