Danny Dyer is joining the Nativity! The Musical cast this Christmas.

The Eastenders star will feature in the show at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo.

It kicks off in London on December 19 and runs until December 31.

Also starring in the show is Jo Brand and Simon Lipkin.

Nativity! The Musical tells the tale of Coventry based primary school St Bernadette’s as the youngsters attempt to put on their own musical.

Things are complicated when Mr Maddens, played by Dyer, promises a visit by a Hollywood producer looking to turn the show into a film.

What follows is manic hilarity as Maddens, his assistant Mr Poppy, and the impressive cast of children try to make it work.

The musical, is returning to London due to phenomenal demand, has been adapted for the stage by Debbie Isitt who also created the popular films.

Find out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They are now available through Ticketmaster here.

Tickets are priced at £29-£64, plus a booking fee.

You can catch the musical at London's Eventim Apollo on December 19-31.