Cypress Hill have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.

The hip-hop group will perform at the O2 Brixton Academy on December 5.

They are due to release their ninth studio album Elephants on Acid later this year.

It'll mark their first new material in eight years, following 2010's Rise Up.

Since their early 90s mainstream debut the group have had huge international success, selling over 20 million records worldwide and becoming pioneers of West Coast rap music.

Their most successful album in the UK is the 1993 LP Black Sunday, which has since been certified platinum. It features singles Insane in the Brain and I Ain't Goin' Out Like That.

Find out how to get tickets to their tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 15.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday June 13 here.

How much are they?

They're priced at £42.35, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

November 30 - Manchester Academy

December 1 - Leeds, O2 Academy

December 4 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

December 5 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

