CupcakKe has announced a headline UK and Ireland tour for early 2019.

The rapper will bring The Eden Tour to five cities in January including London's The Dome.

She'll head to the Tufnell Park venue on January 8.

It'll be in support of her fourth studio album Eden which was released earlier this month and features singles Quiz and Blackjack.

Released independently it followed up her third album Ephorize also released in 2018.

As well as her solo work the rapper has also collaborated with Charli XCX on her Number 1 Angel and Pop 2 mixtapes, as well as Kelela on her remix album.

Earlier this year the rapper played a string of sold-out UK headline dates, so her new dates are expected to be in high demand.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They're now available from www.musicglue.com/slay.

How much are they?

General admission tickets are priced at £22.50.

Meanwhile a limited number of meet and greet tickets are priced at £45.

What are the tour dates?

January 4 - Glasgow, Classic Grand

January 5 - Manchester, Club Academy

January 6 - Dublin, Button Factory

January 7 - Birmingham, The Asylum

January 8 - London, The Boston Dome

