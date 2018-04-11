The video will start in 8 Cancel

Boy George is heading out on a huge UK arena tour with Culture Club in 2018.

The original lineup of the 80s pop group Roy Hay, Mikey Craig, and Jon Moss will play London's Wembley Arena on November 14.

Entitled The Life Tour it will see the group perform their iconic hits including Do You Really Want to Hurt Me and Karma Chameleon.

Since their 1982 debut they have sold more than 50 million records worldwide and frontman Boy George was awarded Outstanding Contribution to British Music at the Ivor Novello Awards.

They will be joined by 80s popstar Belinda Carlisle who topped the charts in the US and UK with tracks including Heaven Is a Place on Earth. Also supporting the band is Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins known for chart-topping singles Hold Me Now and Lay Your Hands on Me.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets are now on presale via Ticketmaster.

The general sale is from 9am on Friday April 13.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £56.44-£84.70, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

November 9 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

November 10 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

November 11 - Bournemouth International Centre

November 13 - Brighton Centre

November 14 - London SSE Arena Wembley

November 16 - Birmingham Arena

November 17 - Newcastle Metro Arena

November 18 - Manchester Arena

November 20 - Hull Venue

November 22 - Glasgow SSE Hydro

November 23 - Leeds First Direct Arena

