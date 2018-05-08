Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Australian alt-pop group Cub Sport already boast a cult following here in the UK.

This month they head to London for two sold-out headline shows at the Waiting Room. They'll play their biggest UK dates on May 8 and 9 and we catch up with lead singer Tim Nelson ahead of the shows.

Last year they released their second studio album 'BATS' which sees them move away from their summery indie pop vibe to a darker electronic sound, and lyrically explore more personal issues.

The progression in the group's sound is perhaps down to frontman's Tim Nelson reclusive recording process as he says he 'wasn't really writing with the next Cub Sport album in mind'.

He explains: "I recorded pretty much all of 'BATS' at home, alone in my room - it feels really intimate and personal to me.

"I think the result was a very honest, unfiltered recount of a really significant couple of years in my life. I feel like that complete openness is the biggest difference between our first and second albums."

This shows on tracks like 'Good Guys Go' and the gospel-like 'O Lord' which sees him sing: 'there's an anchor in my heart, And it weighs me down inside, And it's holding back my art', as he explores the aftermath of coming out.

One song on the album 'Crush' is particularly personal for Tim and the band's keyboard player Sam, as it explores new territory in their relationship.

As Tim explains: "I wrote 'Crush' about the night Bolan [Tim] and I finally admitted our love for each other.

"We'd been best friends for eight years and had denied that we were gay and in love pretty much the whole time.

"On the final night of a two-month world tour in 2016, we finally had the conversation and 'Crush' is about the wave of emotions that came with that."

Having their coming out experience so intertwined within the band, and within the lyrics of their album meant it was also on a public scale.

On releasing the song Tim says: "I was ready to share it by the time the album came out. It's always my hope that through being open I can inspire and encourage anybody else who feels like they're holding themselves back from embracing their true self and living their best life."

He also adds that this album as a whole has connected more strongly than their first with listeners: "I feel like putting out such a personal album has really strengthened our connection with our fans and it feels like we're building something really meaningful."

Although it's a very personal experience, artists sharing their coming out stories on a platform is important to listeners, particularly young fans who may be struggling and looking for someone to identify with in the public eye.

On the reception from LGBTQ listeners he says: "It has been really amazing - each video we made for 'BATS' felt like a really important part of the campaign and I feel like they're a good reflection of the personal growth."

Moving forward the group understands their responsibility to representing the LGBTQ community on a wider scale, as Tim says: "I think more than anything we feel encouraged and supported to continue being true to ourselves and our vision.

"If we have the opportunity to represent the queer community to a wider audience then that's a bonus."

This month the group will showcase 'BATS' at their two sold out London shows, in what's likely to be a high-energy and emotional live show.

Tim says: "They're our first headline shows in the UK so it’s super exciting that they both sold out so far in advance - it's gonna be a vibe!"

On what to expect at the gigs, he adds: "We'll be playing a bunch of songs from 'BATS' as well as a few favourites from our first album 'This Is Our Vice'. We’ll probably slip in our 'Ultralight Beam' cover too.

Later this year they'll embark on a support slot for Vance Joy across his Australian arena tour which will inevitably expose them to a wider audience and further catapult them into pop stardom.

Tim also adds 'keep an ear out for some new music too!'.

Cub Sport play The Waiting Room May 8 & 9, their album BATS is out now - http://www.cubsport.com