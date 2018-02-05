Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Courtney Act has announced a UK tour following her huge win on this year's Celebrity Big Brother.

The drag queen, singer and comedian will perform six dates across the UK this summer. She will head to London's Troxy on June 10 as part of the tour.

Courtney first found fame in her native after featuring as a contestant on Australian Idol. She then placed as runner-up on RuPaul's Drag Race in 2014, during its sixth season.

Since then she's performed across the UK with a number of her Drag Race alumni, including the AAA Girls alongside Alaska and Willam. The trio have also starred in Little Mix's Power video.

During her stint on Celebrity Big Brother in the 'Year of the Woman', Courtney beat Anne Widdecombe, Wayne Sleep, Jess Impiazzi and Shane Lynch, to win the show with 49.43% of the final vote.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are now available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are they?

The London show is priced at £27-£34, with various prices for other shows.

What are the tour dates?

June 4 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

June 7 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

June 8 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

June 10 - London, Troxy

June 11 - Cardiff, Tramshed

June 12 - Dublin, Tivoli

