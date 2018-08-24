The video will start in 8 Cancel

Courteeners have announced details of a headline UK tour for this winter.

The group will headline O2 Brixton Academy as part of the run.

They will finish up at the London venue on December 1.

Other dates include Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle.

This year saw the band celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album St Jude, with a reworked version of the LP.

It reached the top five of the UK Albums Chart and they played sold out show at the Royal Albert Hall and a hometown date at Manchester Arena.

This weekend sees them play the main stage of Reading and Leeds Festivals alongside Kings of Leon.

Support for their upcoming tour comes from Gerry Cinnamon and Zuzu.

Find out how to get tickets to their headline tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 31.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £33.82, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

15 November 2018 – Victoria Hall, Stoke

16 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

17 November 2018 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

19 November 2018 – Rock City, Nottingham

20 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Leicester

22 November 2018 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno

23 November 2018 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

24 November 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

26 November 2018 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

27 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Bristol

29 November 2018 – Bonus Arena, Hull

1 December – O2 Academy Brixton, London

