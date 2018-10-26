The video will start in 8 Cancel

Community Festival is back for its third run in 2019.

The one-day celebration of the best in new music is returning to Finsbury Park on June 30 with headliners The Kooks.

The Kooks frontman Luke Pritchard says: "It'll be 15 years since we first formed as a band next year, and I can't think of any better way to celebrate than headlining our biggest show to date at Community.

"It's been an incredible journey that’s taken us around the world, playing to so many of you and changing our lives completely - we can't wait to have the biggest party of the summer."

Fans can expect to hear their biggest anthems including Naive, Be Who You Are, She Moves In Her Own Way, Always Where I Need To Be during their biggest show to date.

Also confirmed in the first wave of acts is Blossoms who recently sold-out a hometown Stockport stadium show, Kate Nash who finished up a Made of Bricks 10th anniversary tour in 2017, The Amazons and Gerry Cinnamon.

Previously the likes of Catfish and the Bottlemen and Two Door Cinema Club have headlined Community Festival.

Completing next year's lineup so far are The Academic, The Night Café, Sea Girls and Bloxx.

Find out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They're now available from community.frontgatetickets.com and are priced at £40 plus a booking fee.

What's the lineup?

The Kooks / Blossoms

Kate Nash / The Amazons / Gerry Cinnamon / The Academic / The Night Cafégig / Sea Girls / Bloxx

