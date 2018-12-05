The video will start in 8 Cancel

CNCO have announced details of a London show on their world tour.

In 2019 the group will headline the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 24.

It currently marks their only UK date scheduled on the run and will be in support of their self-titled second studio album.

The group were formed on TV series La Banda in 2015, which follows a similar format to the UK's Popstars and The Rivals, famous for forming the likes of Girls Aloud and Liberty X.

Created by Simon Cowell and Ricky Martin the Spanish-language singing competition saw the group put together to be the next musical phonemonon.

They won a five-year recording contract and have since toured with Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Ariana Grande.

The band have released two studio albums Primera Cita and CNCO and achieved hits on the US Latin charts.

Plus the group have also scored a top five single in the UK with Reggaetón Lento, a collaboration with Little Mix.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday December 7.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £35 / £45 / £70 / £89 plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

March 24 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

