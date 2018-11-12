The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sir Cliff Richard has been announced as a headliner for Greenwich Music Time 2019.

The artist will perform a set at the Old Royal Naval College on July 1.

He's the first act to be revealed for the festival that's now in its fifth year.

It's also part of his Diamond Encore Tour which sees him play outdoor shows in Scarborough and Cartmel.

Sir Cliff is the artist with the third most UK number one singles of all time, with 14 in total he sits behind The Beatles and Elvis Presely.

Some of his many hits across his 60 year career include We Don't Talk Anymore, The Young Ones and festive favourite Mistletoe & Wine.

Last year Greenwich Music Time saw sets from Tom Jones and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

This year's lineup is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 16.

