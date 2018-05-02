The video will start in 8 Cancel

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have announced details of a 10th anniversary show.

They will celebrate their album Some Loud Thunder at a London show later this month.

On May 29 they will play the LP in full for the first time ever at Dalston Victoria.

Released back in 2007 by the Brooklyn it has become their most successful album to date. It featured tracks including Satan Said Dance, which was noted as one of the best songs of the year by Rolling Stone.

The album will also be re-issued on vinyl following a remastering process overseen by TW Walsh, it will be released on July 6.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday May 4.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £22, plus a booking fee.

