Claire Richards has announced details of a headline solo tour for 2018.

The Steps star will perform four dates across the UK this December.

This includes a London Union Chapel show on December 6.

It will be in support of her solo debut album My Wildest Dreams. Due for release on November 2 it features lead single On My Own.

She's perhaps best known as a member of pop group Steps, who've recently finished up a sold-out arena tour and a string of outdoor summer shows.

Since their debut in 1997 the band have sold 20 million records worldwide, including number one albums Spectacular and Gold.

In 2017 they reunited to release their fifth studio album Tears on the Dancefloor and celebrate their 20th anniversary with a UK arena tour.

Find out below how to get tickets to Claire's solo shows.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday August 17.

What are the tour dates?

December 2 - Glasgow, Saint Luke's

December 3 - Birmingham, Town Hall

December 4 - Liverpool, St George's Hall Concert Room

December 6 - London, Union Chapel

