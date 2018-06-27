Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Citadel Festival is returning in 2018 to a new location with headliners Tame Impala.

The Australian-based psychedelic rock group will perform a UK festival exclusive set on Sunday July 15.

They will perform tracks from their three acclaimed LPs at the festival's new site, Gunnersbury Park.

The organisers announced the news after its move from Victoria Park, to make way for All Points East Festival. Citadel will join sister festival Lovebox at the new venue in West London.

Julian Bell, leader of Ealing Council says: "I am delighted to welcome the Lovebox and Citadel Festivals to the borough this summer. Rightly recognised as among the very best anywhere across the capital and beyond, these festivals will boast acclaimed, international artists and a vibrant atmosphere for the many thousands of fans attending.

"Gunnersbury Park is a venue with an excellent record of hosting large public events including the London Mela, which has attracted over 90,000 visitors in the past."

Last year's Citadel saw a headline set from Foals as well as Bonobo, Laura Marling, Wild Beasts and Michael Kiwanuka.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from citadel.frontgatetickets.com or seetickets.com.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £49.50, plus a booking fee.

Who's on the lineup?

Tame Impala / Chvrches / Leon Bridges / Fat White Family / GOAT / The Horrors / La Femme / Honne / Hawkwind / R+R=Now / Dermot Kennedy / Shame / Sam Fender / Isaac Gracie / Kamaal Williams / The Barr Brothers / Goat Girl / Pumarosa / Joe Goddard / Kelly Lee Owens (DJ set) / Nabihah Iqbal (DJ set) / Gang of Youths / Ten Tonnes / Matt Maltese / Her's / Sea Girls / Tamino / Lucia / The Howl & the Hum / Plastic Mermaids / Dizzy / Old Dirty Brasstards / Errol Linton / Blue Lab Beats / Fay Milton (Savages - DJ set) / Another Sky / W.H. Lung / Into the Ark / Earthboogie / Acid Box (DJ set) / Sally Rodgers (A Man Called Adam) / Nancy Noise / LDLDN / Hot Blood / Vilma Rae / Size Doesn't Matter / Lyrix Organix / Ara Harmonic / Nattyspeaks / Sub:System / Laurie Ogden / Amy Leon / Continental Drifts

Where is Citadel 2018?

This year the festival will move to new site Gunnersbury Park.

Getting to Citadel

The nearest tube station is Acton Town (District & Piccadilly lines). From there it is a 7 minute walk to the main park entrance.

There will be a taxi rank within the park, and pre-booked private hire vehicles and Ubers will also be allowed access to this area post event.

If you're travelling from further than London and need to book a train or coach you can find out how to get cheaper travel deals in our article here.

