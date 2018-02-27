Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Citadel Festival has announced details of its full lineup for 2018.

Chvrches and Leon Bridges join previously announced headliners Tame Impala at Gunnersbury Park. The festival takes place on Sunday July 15.

Other artists joining the lineup includes Fat White Family, Goat, The Horrors, Honne and Shame.

Chvrches recently announced details of their highly anticipated third studio album Love Is Dead. They released the lead single Get Out, alongside a video which features a cameo from The National's Matt Berninger.

Leon Bridges also features on this year's lineup, with new material expected in 2018 to follow up his acclaimed debut Coming Home. The lineup is completed by the likes of La Femme, Goat Girl and Hawkwind.

Meanwhile there is also areas with arts including talks from Refinery 29 and British Film Institute, as well as fashion markets, glitter boutiques and mass yoga and dance workshops.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from citadel.frontgatetickets.com or seetickets.com.

What's the full lineup?

Tame Impala / Chvrches / Leon Bridges / Fat White Family / Goat / The Horrors / La Femme / Honne / Hawkwind / R+R=Now / Dermot Kennedy / Shame / Sam Fender / Isaac Gracie / The Barr Brothers / Goat Girl / Gang of Youths / The Howl & the Hum / Tamino / Rukhsana Merrise / Sea Girls / Another Sky / Into the Ark

When do tickets go on sale?

General admission tickets are now available.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £49.50, plus a booking fee.

