Chvrches have announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour for 2019.

The alt-pop trio will head to eight cities including London as part of the run.

They'll headline the iconic Alexandra Palace on February 7, for the first night of the tour.

It will be in support of their recently released third studio album Love Is Dead.

The album reached the top 10 on the UK Albums Chart becoming their third consecutive to do so.

They first gained attention in 2012 following the release of the tracks The Mother We Share and Recover which led to their placement on BBC's coveted 'Sound of' poll, where they came in fifth overall.

The group found themselves a cult following and have since released acclaimed singles Clearest Blue and Bury It and received nominations at the BRITs and NME Awards.

Find out below how to get tickets to their upcoming tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday July 20.

How much are they?

They're priced at £33.72, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

February 7 - London, Alexandra Palace

February 9 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 12 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

February 14 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

February 16 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

February 18 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

February 19 - Belfast, Ulster Hall

February 21 - Dublin, Olympia

