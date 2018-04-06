The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chromeo have announced a one-off UK date as part of their world tour.

The duo will perform at London's XOYO on May 24. It is part of the Head Over Heels Tour.

It will be in support of the album of the same name, due for release in 2018. Their fifth record overall it features lead single Juice.

The LP will follow up 2014's White Women, which featured collaborations with Solange and Ezra Koenig.

This May the duo will play at All Points East Festival as support for LCD Soundsystem.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Monday April 9.

