Stars of RuPaul's Drag Race are bringing the Christmas Queens tour to the UK.
This November and December the likes of Bob the Drag Queen and Sharon Needles will treat audiences to the festive show.
Season ten finalists Kameron Michaels, Eureka O'Hara and Asia O'Hara join the lineup with their sister Blair St. Clair.
Completing the 2018 Christmas Queens lineup is Drag Race legend Manila Luzon.
Previous tours have featured covers of classic Christmas songs as well original material by the queens.
The tour sees them head to Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester and Brighton.
Fans have the chance to purchase VIP Meet and Greet packages as well as standard entry tickets.
Find out below how to get them.
Where can I buy tickets?
Both VIP and standard tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on general sale at 12pm on Friday September 14.
Who's on the lineup?
- Bob the Drag Queen - host
- Sharon Needles
- Manila Luzon
- Asia O'Hara
- Eureka O'Hara
- Blair St. Clair
- Kameron Michaels
What are the tour dates?
Nov 29 - Birmingham - Symphony Hall
Nov 30 - Sunderland - Sunderland Empire
Dec 01 - Glasgow - SEC Armadillo
Dec 02 - Liverpool - Liverpool Empire
Dec 03 - Brighton - Brighton Dome
Dec 06 - Belfast - Waterfront Hall
Dec 08 - London - Troxy
Dec 09 - Manchester - O2 Apollo Manchester
Dec 11 - Bristol - O2 Academy Bristol
