The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christine and the Queens recently announced their return with a four-date tour.

The French popstar will perform at London's Eventim Apollo on November 20. They will also head to Paris, New York and Los Angeles.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Christine and the Queens released a tour poster with "-tine and the Queens" scrawled out with neon green paint. Whilst the subheading reads "girlfriend don’t feel like a girlfriend but lover, damn, I’d be your lover".

It's likely that a new album is on the way in 2018, the follow-up to their 2014 "Chaleur humaine". Upon its English re-release in 2016, the album received critical acclaim and jumped to number two on UK Albums Chart following a successful Glastonbury Festival set.

Find out how to get tickets for the highly-anticipated shows below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Monday, March 26 at 10am .

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £45.85, plus a transaction fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 27 - Los Angeles, The Wiltern

October 31 - New York, Brooklyn Steel

November 20 - London, Eventim Apollo

December 18 - Paris, AccorHotels Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.