Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christine and the Queens have been confirmed as headliners for All Points East 2019.

She will perform at the Victoria Park festival on Sunday May 26.

Support will come from Metronomy, Maribou State, Beach House, Honne and Kurt Vile and the Violators.

It'll see her perform tracks from the debut Chaleur humaine and recently released follow-up Chris.

Released in September the album received acclaim and reached the top five on the UK Albums Chart.

It features singles 5 Dollars, Girlfriend and Doesn't Matter and was supported by a recent headline UK tour.

She played dates in Bournemouth, Edinburgh and Manchester as well as two sold-out Hammersmith Apollo shows.

The show received rave reviews from critics and fans alike who praised the choreography, visuals and vocals from the artist and backing dancers.

Christine and the Queens will close the first weekend of the festival which also sees a set from The Chemical Brothers ahead of the second weekend featuring Bring Me The Horizon and Bon Iver.

The lineup on May 26 is completed by Toro Y Moi, Ezra Collective, Baloji, Rina Sawayama and Cuco.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from ticketmaster.co.uk or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday December 7.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £62.95 for general admission or £109.95 for VIP access plus a booking fee.

What's the lineup?

Friday May 24

Chemical Brothers / Hot Chip / Primal Scream / Little Dragon / Danny Brown / Little Simz / Spiritualized / Ibibio Sound Machine / more tbc

Sunday May 26

Christine and the Queens / Metronomy / Maribou State / Beach House / Honne / Kurt Vile and the Violators / Toro Y Moi / Ezra Collective / Baloji / Rina Sawayama / Cuco / more tbc

Sunday June 2

Bon Iver / Mac DeMarco / First Aid Kit / John Grant / tallestman / Julien Baker / Snail Mail / KOKOKO / more tbc

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!