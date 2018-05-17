The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chilly Gonzales has announced details of two London shows.

The Grammy winning artist will perform at Cadogan Hall on September 7 and Queen Elizabeth Hall on September 10.

It currently marks his only scheduled UK dates for 2018.

He is best known for his classical piano compositions with a pop music sensibility, which led to his work on Daft Punk's Random Access Memories.

This led to his first Grammy Award win for Album of the Year.

His most recent release was back in 2017 with Room 29 alongside former Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday May 18.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £28.00-£39.20, plus booking fees.

