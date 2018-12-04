The video will start in 8 Cancel

Childish Gambino has added an extra London date for 2019.

The artist will now headline the O2 Arena on March 25 as part of his This Is America Tour.

His two London shows currently mark his only UK dates scheduled on what's expected to be his final ever tour.

The second date comes after the first sold out instantly, which was originally supposed to take place on November 4.

However following a leg injury during a show in Dallas in September it was postponed to March.

The tour is in support of his third studio album Awaken, My Love! and EP Summer Pack.

He'll be supported by singer-songwriter H.E.R. at both O2 Arena dates.

Earlier this year he headlined Lovebox Festival at Gunnersbury Park alongside Pharell Williams, Kali Uchis and The Internet.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday December 7.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £35 / £40 / £50 for seated and £50 for standing.

What's the seating plan?

What are the tour dates?

March 24 - London, O2 Arena

March 25 - London, O2 Arena

