The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Childish Gambino is bringing his This Is America Tour to the UK.

The artist also known as Donald Glover will headline London's O2 Arena as part of the tour.

On November 4 he'll play his only scheduled UK date.

It'll be in support of his upcoming fourth studio album, due for release in October.

Next month he will head to West London's Gunnersbury Park to headline Lovebox Festival, which is sold out.

Following a sold out presale for his O2 Arena date, the remaining tickets will go on general sale.

They're expected to be in high demand so find out how to buy them below.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can get tickets from the following websites:

When do they go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday June 29.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for Childish Gambino at the O2 Arena are priced at the following:

Standing tickets - £59.35

Lower tier seating - £59.35

Upper tier seating - £47.85

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

This is the standard seating plan for the O2 Arena with a general admission standing area on the floor, and two tiers of seated tickets.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!