Award-winning musical Chicago is returning to London's West End in 2018.

The show is back following a five and a half year hiatus from the London stage and for its 21st anniversary it will be starting its run at the Phoenix Theatre from March 26 until June 30.

It will see Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. leading the cast as Billy Flynn, Chicago's most-wanted attorney. His role in Chicago will mark his West End debut.

Barry Weissler, who has produced the show around the world said: "This year we celebrated the production's 21st anniversary and had our most successful year to date.

"Chicago is as relevant and timely as the day we opened.

"After spending the last several years touring throughout the UK it feels like we never really left, but we are thrilled to bring the Razzle Dazzle back to the West End."

The show originally ran in London for 15 years, kicking off in 1997 to rave reviews and sell-out shows, and has starred famous faces including John Barrowman, David Hasselhoff and Brooke Shields across the years.

The cast for the upcoming London show is yet to be announced.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Wednesday December 20.

How much are they?

Ticket prices start from £20.

When are the performances?

The show will take place on Monday-Saturday at 8pm, with matinée shows on Wednesdays & Saturdays at 3pm.

