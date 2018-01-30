Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chic and Nile Rodgers are the latest headline act to be announced for Nocturne Live festival taking place at Blenheim Palace.

They will kick off the four-day concert series on June 14. The disco legends will be joined by special guests Soul II Soul.

Fans can expect to hear their biggest hits including Le Freak, Good Times and Everybody Dance. Plus tracks produced by Nile Rodgers for the likes of Madonna, Daft Punk and David Bowie.

Another guest support act is expected to be announced in the run-up to the show.

Other confirmed acts for Nocturne Live includes Gary Barlow, who will close the festival on June 17.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from AXS.com here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

They will go on sale at 9am on Friday February 2.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £45, plus a booking fee.

