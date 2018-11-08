Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chemical Brothers are headlining the opening day of All Points East Festival in 2019.

They'll perform at Victoria Park on May 24.

Joining them is Hot Chip, Primal Scream and Little Dragon as well as Little Simz and Danny Brown.

After its hugely successful first outing this summer the ten-day long festival returns next May and June.

Further headliners and acts for the stand alone APE Presents shows are expected to be in announced in the following months.

Demand for the event is expected to be high, and tickets go on sale for The Chemical Brothers this Friday (November 9).

Find out how to get tickets to the UK's best new festival below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 9.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £62.95 for general admission or £109.95 for VIP access plus a booking fee.

What's the lineup?

Chemical Brothers / Hot Chip / Primal Scream / Little Dragon / Danny Brown / Little Simz / Spiritualized / Ibibio Sound Machine / more tbc

