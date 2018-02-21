Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Earlier this week the Chemical Brothers announced a one-off London Alexandra Palace show for 2018.

The electronic pioneers will play the iconic venue for the first time ever on October 5.

It will mark the first time they've played the London venue in their 20-year long career.

Since their 1995 debut the Manchester duo have become pioneers of the big beat genre alongside legends Fatboy Slim and The Prodigy.

They've also had huge commercial success including scoring six UK number one albums and headlined festivals across the UK and beyond, including their hometown's Parklife Festival.

Tickets have been released on presale and will now be available to the general public, find out below how to get one.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday February 23.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £48, plus a booking fee.

