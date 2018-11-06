Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chemical Brothers have been announced as the first headliners for All Points East Festival 2019.

The electronic duo will perform at the Victoria Park on May 24.

They'll kick off the festival on the Friday which runs across the May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Joining them on the opening day is Hot Chip, Primal Scream, Little Dragon, Danny Brown, Little Simz and Spiritualized.

Similar to last year the event is back for ten days and will see a weekend-long festival as well as three stand alone APE Presents shows the following weekend, from May 24 to June 2.

Last month Chemical Brothers headlined two sold-out dates at London's iconic Alexandra Palace.

It saw them perform at the venue for the first time ever and play tracks including Go, Do It Again, Hey Boy Hey Girl and Galvanize.

The duo's set is one of the the most in demand headline shows and tickets typically fly out for their live dates.

Find out how to get tickets, when they go on sale and the lineup so far for All Points East Festival.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from ticketmaster.co.uk or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 9.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £62.95 for general admission or £109.95 for VIP access plus a booking fee.

What's the lineup?

Chemical Brothers / Hot Chip / Primal Scream / Little Dragon / Danny Brown / Little Simz / Spiritualized / Ibibio Sound Machine / more tbc

