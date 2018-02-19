Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chemical Brothers have announced a one-off headline Alexandra Palace show.

The electronic duo will head to London on Friday October 5. They will perform at the iconic venue for the first ever in their 20 year career.

Fans can expect to hear their huge back catalogue of chart hits and underground classics including Galvanize, Hey Boy Hey Girl and Elektrobank.

Since their 1995 debut the Manchester duo have become pioneers of the big beat genre alongside legends Fatboy Slim and The Prodigy.

They've also had huge commercial success including scoring six UK number one albums and headlined festivals across the UK and beyond, including their hometown's Parklife Festival.

The huge London show will follow a string of European festival dates taking place across the summer.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday February 23.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £48, plus a booking fee.

