BBC Proms in the Park is returning to Hyde Park for another night of live music.

Michael Ball will host the open-air concert on September 8.

This year sees performances from legendary headliner Gladys Knight as well as Josh Groban and Matt Goss.

Completing the lineup so far is Lisa Stansfield and Joseph Calleja.

(Image: Tim Ireland/PA Wire)

In a new addition for this year the traditional Last Night anthems will be performed live on the Hyde Park stage by Proms in the Park favourites, the BBC Concert Orchestra, conducted by Richard Balcombe.

They will be joined by 40,000 voices for a mass singalong as the evening brings to a close two months of music-making in a spectacular finale.

How to get discounted tickets

Join Quidco for free here and click on 'get my tickets'.

You'll be taken to See Tickets to purchase at least one BBC Proms in the Park ticket, priced at £48.20.

Within two weeks you'll receive £15 cashback from Quidco for joining. So you'll be getting the Proms in the Park ticket for £33.20.

The offer is valid until July 31.

Who's on the lineup?

Michael Ball will present the show which will feature the following artists:

Gladys Knight / Josh Groban / Joseph Calleja / Matt Goss / Lisa Stansfield / BBC Concert Orchestra / Richard Balcombe (conductor)

