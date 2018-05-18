Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charli XCX recently announced Pop 2 is coming to London next month.

The live show is heading to Village Underground in Shoreditch on June 19.

It will be in support of her mixtape of the same name, which was produced by A.G. Cook.

It featured collaborations with Tove Lo, ALMA, Mykki Blanco, Kim Petras, Tommy Genesis, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Carly Rae Jepsen.

A number of her fellow artists have joined her for Pop 2 shows in LA and New York recently, including guests from her debut mixtape Number 1 Angel, Abra and MØ.

As it marks the first ever UK Pop 2 show demand for tickets is expected to be high for the 1,000 capacity venue. Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday May 18.

How much are they?

They're priced at £16.50.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!