Charli XCX is bringing her Pop 2 show to London next month.

This will mark the first time the live show has come to Europe, with a Village Underground taking place on June 19.

Alongside producer A.G. Cook, she dropped the mixtape Pop 2 in late 2017 which featured a who's who of alt-pop, including MØ, ALMA, Mykki Blanco and Kim Petras.

It received acclaim from critics and fans and followed up the previously released mixtape Number 1 Angel.

At previous Pop 2 shows in New York and California she was joined by collaborators including CupcakKe, Abra, Brooke Candy, Carly Rae Jepsen and Tove Lo.

She is currently supporting Taylor Swift on her Reputation Stadium Tour which heads to Wembley Stadium on June 22 and 23.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday May 18.

How much are they?

They're priced at £16.50.

