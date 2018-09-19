The video will start in 8 Cancel

Channing Tatum's Magic Mike have released extra tickets for its London run.

The show based off the film of the same name heads to Hippodrome Casino from November 10.

It will run until at least October 27 in 2019, and now 10,000 extra tickets have been released due to demand.

Plus producers have added 20 new dates to the month of January.

The show will see the Hippodrome transformed into an intimate, state-of-the-art new home for a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular.

It's based on the hugely popular films Magic Mike and sequel XXL, which were both critical and commercial successes.

The cast for the show has also recently been announced featuring Samantha Baines, Jake Brewer, Harry Carter, Pip Hersee, Sophie Linder-Lee, Jack Manley, David Morgan, Ross Sands, Dean Stewart, Manny Tsakanika and Aaron Daniel Ralph, Antonio Donadio and Sebastián Melo Taveira, Maxwell Trengove and Brian Siregar.

The newly released tickets are also expected to be popular, so find out how to get one below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £65-105, plus booking fees and a number of VIP packages are also available.

What's the best availability?

Meanwhile 10,000 tickets have been released across the run with availability at every single show.

Where is it?

The Theatre at London’s Hippodrome Casino, Leicester Square is being transformed into an intimate, state of the art new home for the show, which is based on the smash hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL.

