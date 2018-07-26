The video will start in 8 Cancel

BBC Radio 1Xtra have announced details of their annual live show.

They're bringing some of the biggest acts in music to London's O2 Arena on September 22.

The show will be headlined by Chicago rapper Chance the Rapper, he'll be joined by London artists Chip and Ella Mai.

Also on the bill is Pusha T who's just released his third studio album Daytona and BRIT winner Jorja Smith who'll perform tracks from her acclaimed debut.

Completing the lineup so far is Mr. Eazi, Yxng Bane and Birmingham rapper MIST.

The live show has previously gone to the likes of Leeds, Liverpool and Coventry with acts including Stormzy, Mary J. Blige and J. Cole.

Find out how to get tickets for the London show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from www.AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 6pm on Monday July 30.

How much are tickets?

According to the BBC Radio 1Xtra site the prices are:

Floor, Tier 100 and Wheelchair Tickets: £22 + £4.50 booking fee + £1.75 venue fee per ticket

Tier 400 Tickets: £18 + £3.75 booking fee + £1.75 venue fee per ticket.

A maximum of four tickets per person can be purchased and the event is for ages 14 and over.

Those aged 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18+ in order to attend this event.

