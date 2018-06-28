The video will start in 8 Cancel

Catfish and the Bottlemen recently announced a huge headline London show.

The band will play a one-off date at Wembley Arena on November 2.

It currently marks their only UK show scheduled for 2018.

The announcement comes after their headline set at All Points East Festival earlier this month.

During their summer shows they have debuted a number of new songs including Fluctuate, which is expected to be lifted from an upcoming third studio album.

It will follow up their 2016 release, The Ride which reached number one on the UK Albums Chart.

Find out how to get tickets to their Wembley Arena show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be available from 10am on Thursday June 28.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £29.55, plus a booking fee.

