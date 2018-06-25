The video will start in 8 Cancel

Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced a one-off headline London show.

The group will perform at Wembley Arena on November 2.

This announcement comes off the back of their huge headline set at All Points East festival earlier this month.

Their most recent release was The Ride back in 2016 which reached number one on the UK Albums Chart.

It followed up their breakthrough debut album The Balcony, which has since been certified platinum.

During their summer shows they have debuted new songs including Fluctuate.

This is expected to be lifted from an upcoming third studio album.

Find out how to get tickets to their Wembley Arena show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday June 29.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £29.55, plus a booking fee.

