The Cardigans have announced a 20th anniversary tour.

The band will celebrate their 1998 album Gran Turismo during the UK tour later this year.

They finish up the run of shows at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on December 7.

Upon its release the album reached number eight on the UK Albums Chart but has since sold more than 500,000 copies.

It features hit singles My Favourite Game and Erase/Rewind, which have both been used on a number of TV and film soundtracks.

They'll also head to Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham on the tour.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 22.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £41.75-£44.25, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

December 3 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

December 4 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

December 6 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

December 7 - London, Eventim Apollo

